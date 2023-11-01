Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines

The fire at the refinery, which Moscow has targeted many times during the war and Kyiv says is not operational, was put out quickly, said Filip Pronin, head of Poltava region's military administration. The extent of the damage was not clear.

The Air Force said air defences shot down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight before they reached their targets in an attack that sought to strike military and critical infrastructure.

"The focus of the attack was Poltava region, it was attacked in several waves," Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television. Railway power lines were damaged by falling debris in central Kirovohrad region, but the damage was quickly repaired, Governor Andriy Raikovych said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia carried out another missile attack on Poltava region and southern Odesa region later on Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of what was hit.Opera goes underground in Ukraine's Kharkiv to avoid Russian missilesHundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston

