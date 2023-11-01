Russian ex-president mocks Carlsberg after brewer says its business was stolen

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on Tuesday said Russia had stolen its business when President Vladimir Putin in July granted temporary control of its majority stake in the Russian brewer Baltika to the federal government.

Russia says the move does not change the ownership structure, but Carlsberg said it had cut ties with Baltika, scrapping all licence agreements, and would not enter a deal with Moscow that would make the seizure look legitimate.

Medvedev, once seen as a liberal reformer but now an arch-hawk as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council mocked the brewer in a typically profane posting on Telegram. "Like their brethren in the Western menagerie, they abandoned everything in Russia for political reasons ..., refused to fulfil their obligations to Russian contractors.

"And they thought they'd be left alone," he wrote. "'We give you sanctions, and weapons to the Ukrainian regime, but don't you touch our property, or at least let us sell it profitably'." The Danish group halted investments in Russia shortly after the invasion and has been trying to sell Baltika since last year, following in the footsteps of many other Western companies exiting Russia.

Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia and took a 9.9 billion Danish crown ($1.4 billion) write-down on Baltika last year. Haze lingers in Beijing as fog blankets parts of north China

:

DUNYANEWS: Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeatRussian qualifier Roman Safiullin beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-4 at the Paris Masters.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Russian help to boost North Korea bid to launch spy satelliteRussian help to boost North Korea bid to launch spy satellite

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Ex-PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan PartyEx-minister met Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, discuss political situation of the country

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Mainstreaming GB youth a government priority, says PM KakarMainstreaming GB youth a government priority, says PM Kakar

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Inflation likely to swing between 27%-29% this month: Finance MinistryFinance Ministry report says July-September saw increase in FDI at $402.3 million

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Protesters Storm Russian Airport After Tel Aviv FlightLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕