Russian help to boost North Korea bid to launch spy satellite

That is roughly the supply of munitions that Russia expends in its war with Ukraine in two months, a member of the parliament committee Yoo Sang-bum said, citing the briefing.The shipments were made by vessels moving between a North Korean east coast port and Russian ports, as the United States previously reported, as well as by air out of North Korea, the spy agency said.

North Korea's two attempts to launch its first reconnaissance satellite this year ended in failure as stages of the boosters experienced malfunctions. North Korea appears to have received technical assistance from Russia and is likely checking the launch vehicle's engine and launch mechanism, Yoo cited NIS as saying but added that it did not provide further details due to security reasons.

Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in the Russian Far East where he toured Russia's modern space launch station, fuelling speculation that Moscow would help with his space program in return for a supply of conventional weapons.

South Korea, Japan, and the United States have condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia, laying out what they said was evidence that confirmed deliveries of such shipments.

In return for arms support for Moscow, North Korea is trying to bring in Russian fighter jets and other aircraft, Yoo quoted NIS as saying. North Korea has denied it was supplying arms to Russia and has also dismissed reports by some military experts that its arms were being used by Hamas militants in the fighting against Israel.

:

BOLNETWORK: North Korea shutters several of its embassies abroadLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeatRussian qualifier Roman Safiullin beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-4 at the Paris Masters.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 FIFA World Cup after submitting sole bidSaudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Saudi Arabia to host FIFA World Cup 2034 after Austrlia drops outFollowing Australia's announcement that it would not be submitting a bid for the big event, Saudi Arabia was selected to host the FIFA

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on hoarders yields significant resultsThis nationwide crackdown against hoarders has seen more than 62 operations executed successfully since its launch on September 1.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture partner to launch new eventsExpo City Dubai and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have established a robust partnership with a focused mission to empower

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕