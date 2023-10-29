Rugby World Cup officiating criticised by former All Blacks

WELLINGTON (AFP) – Former All Blacks and New Zealand's media lamented the impact of cards in Test rugby following the "heart-wrenching" 12-11 loss to South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday.
Dagg claimed Test rugby was being eroded as a spectacle by the increasing use of red and yellow cards for foul play and professional fouls. Dagg said while the offence was serious, rugby's lawmakers needed to make post-game punishment a priority, as an on-field ruling had in this case tilted the game too far in South Africa's favour.
He aimed his criticism at referee Wayne Barnes and television match official Tom Foley -- both Englishmen. "There were some contentious moments but deal with it after the game. There was no malice in (Cane's tackle) and Jesse Kriel is fine." headtopics.com
"It was a sad moment for the game and the World Cup because no one, presumably, wanted a red card to be the differentiator in the final," its website report said. Veteran hooker Dane Coles is the only player to retire but eight have signed offshore club contracts, making them ineligible for the All Blacks – among them Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett.
"New Zealand should be incredibly proud of the courage 14 men showed," said Kirwan, who stopped short of labelling the New Zealand team a great one."What this team will be remembered for and we all should be proud of is coming through the adversity. Getting the tough decisions and continuing to perform."There was disappointment for thousands of supporters who gathered at bars or public venues for the match which kicked off at 8:00 am local time. headtopics.com