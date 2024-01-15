Rs85 billion collected from non-filers in urban areas

Authorities have collected Rs85 billion in a six-month period through cash withdrawals and electricity usage from individuals who haven’t filed their income tax returns. This suggests that those who are not complying with tax laws are mainly located in the largest urban areas, specifically Karachi and Lahore. Of the Rs85 billion collected from non-filers, almost 60% came from Karachi and Lahore, the two largest cities in Pakistan.

These cities have the highest urbanization, and the Federal Board of Revenue has a significant presence there, with eight out of 25 field offices located in these areas. The government imposed a 0.6% tax on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs50,000 and a 7.5% withholding tax on monthly domestic electricity consumption above Rs25,000 by non-filers of income tax returns. Between July and December of this fiscal year, the FBR collected Rs85 billion under these two taxes, marking an increase of nearly half, or Rs27.5 billion, according to the dat





