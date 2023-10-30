Rs. 2076B Punjab Budget Approved: Cabinet Approves Budget For The Next Four Months

The Information Minister also told the media that 50,000 polling stations will be established in Punjab for the upcoming General Elections. 260,000 police personnel will be deployed during polls. Extra security will be provided to international observers.

He said that Punjab Government has already started preparations for the elections. The Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the performance of the Punjab Caretaker Government. 7000 polling stations in Punjab have been declared sensitive.

