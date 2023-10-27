– Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 27, October 2023

On Friday, the AED to PKR exchange rate stands at Rs76.12. This marks a decrease of 14 paisas compared to the previous rate, which was Rs76.26.

The exchange rates between the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) have been undergoing a consistent decline. It's important to note that currency exchange rates can vary between different sources and market conditions, affecting both buying and selling rates.

The 14 paisa drop in the AED to PKR exchange rate reflects the ongoing trends in the market and the economic factors that influence currency exchange. These fluctuations are closely observed by individuals and businesses engaged in international transactions, making this development of particular significance in the financial sector.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar headtopics.com

