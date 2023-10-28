– people make the most of natural phenomenon

LAHORE (Dunya News) - People preferred to witness lunar eclipse to hitting the hay on Saturday night as they gathered on their roofs, motorists stopped on roads, and media crew seemed setting their cameras to catch the glimpse of the natural phenomena which surfaced at 11:02pm, reached its peak at 1:14, and culminated at 03:26am.

With this lunar eclipse, the weekend became special one for the Lahorites, who are always in festive mood and spare no chance of enjoying unusual happing in a positive way.According to a report published by the Earth Sky, it was a partial penumbral lunar eclipse that was seen for the second and last time in 2023.Where will it be seen?

The eclipse was visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.Lunar eclipses take place when the Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon. It can only occur during a full moon and gives an eye-catching view of sky.

