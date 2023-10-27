Rob Andrew appointed as England's managing director of professional cricket

In his new role, Andrew will be tasked with overseeing the growth and development of both men's and women's domestic cricket.

The appointment was met with enthusiasm from ECB CEO Richard Gould, who stated,"It's fantastic that we've been able to bring Rob Andrew on board into such an important role. To bring in someone with the skills and background of Rob is of huge benefit to us and the entire game."

Rob Andrew, who is 60 years old, played first-class cricket during his youth and has been associated with Sussex since 2017, gaining valuable insights into the professional cricket landscape for both men and women in the country. headtopics.com

While Andrew initially started his sporting career in cricket, he later transitioned to rugby, where he had a successful career as a flyhalf. He earned 71 caps for the England national rugby team and was part of squads that secured three Grand Slam victories, in addition to finishing as runners-up at the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

Rob Andrew's wealth of experience and expertise in both cricket and rugby make him a valuable addition to the ECB, as they look to further enhance and nurture the professional cricket scene in England. headtopics.com

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live scoreEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England To Face Sri Lanka TodayDefending Champions England will face Sri Lanka in the 25th match of ICC Cricket World Cup Match in Bengaluru today. Both England and Sri Lanka have only managed a single victory each in their first four matches in the ongoing competition. Match will begin at 1:30 Pakistan standard time as PTV Sports HD will televise the match live. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Cricket World Cup: England win toss, opt to bat first against Sri LankaMatch is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

England shock to Maxwell blitz: Five from five at Cricket World CupWorld Cup 2023 has thrown up some shock results, huge totals and incredible performances. مزید پڑھ ⮕