Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: government will not extend date after October 31 deadline

The government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31.

Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces.After October 31, movable and immovable properties of illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan will be confiscated.

After November 1, the final decision to deport illegally foreign nationals will not be reversed and no extension of the date will be granted.

