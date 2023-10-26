Repatriation plan for undocumented immigrants to come into force on Nov 1: Balochistan minister

QUETTA (APP) - Balochistan caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Thursday said the government has prepared a repatriation plan to send back illegal migrants from November 1.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club here, the minister said that data fencing of illegal migrants had been completed and action would be taken against the undocumented people living here.

Jamali said that around 14,000 people had voluntarily returned so far and around 250 families were returning to Afghanistan via the Chaman border every day. The minister also said that the government had compiled complete data on where illegal immigrants were living in the province. headtopics.com

He stated that illegal immigrants should leave before November 1 deadline and the government would provide them all possible facilities to return back to their home countries. The minister said that refugees had been treated with hospitality for the last 40 years, and now they would be sent back with dignity.He added that maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan was the top priority of the government.

To a query, Jamali said that foolproof security was provided by the government for the long march of BNP-Mengal from Wadh to Quetta.

