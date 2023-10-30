Repatriation Of Afghan Citizens: 92,928 Afghan Refugees Repatriated So Far

Pakistan has always played the role of a sympathetic and responsible neighbor which is unparalleled in the world.The Government of Pakistan has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegal citizens to leave Pakistan.

Numerous crimes like terrorism, drugs, kalashnikov culture, smuggling in Pakistan have arisen due to afghan refugees. The Government of Pakistan and the Military Leadership have made an irrevocable decision to end these crimes in view of the integrity of Pakistan.

Due to government orders, thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland from Torkham and Chaman Border every day.Out of 6382 Afghan citizens, 1623 men, 1594 women and 3165 children went to their country. headtopics.com

223 families were repatriated in 271 vehicles to Afghanistan and this process continues on a daily basis.The repatriation of Afghans is indispensable for the sustainable peace of both countries and the region.

