In view of the integrity and stability of Pakistan, the revolutionary decision of the government of Pakistan and the Military Leadership.In the context of the October 31 deadline, preparations for the evacuation of illegal aliens in the province of Punjab have entered the decisive stages.The process of scanning people in various populations and mapping foreigners has entered the final stages of completion.

Teams consisting of police and officials from related departments are seen to be busy from street to street.Scrutiny of documents held by foreigners is in full swing. Those who do not have the necessary documents for residence in Pakistan are being asked to leave the country by October 31.Necessary steps have also been taken to deport all such foreigners to Pakistan from November 1.Those with fake documents will also be dealt with iron hands.

Holding areas and temporary camps have been set up in various Districts for apprehended illegal aliens. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for accommodation, food, medical aid and security in these camps.Each camp has a registration desk for such persons where FIA staff will be engaged through special software developed by NADRA. headtopics.com

Other necessary steps are being taken to evacuate illegal aliens from these camps to the border crossing points. Strict legal action will also be taken against Pakistani citizens who do business with or shelter illegal foreigners

The completion of this national mission will have a very positive impact on the country's economy, national unity and law and order situation.

