Republican George Santos Expelled from U.S. House of Representatives

Indicted Republican George Santos' brief career in the U.S. House of Representatives came to an end on Friday, when fellow lawmakers voted to expel him over criminal corruption charges and accusations of misspending campaign money. The House voted 311-114 to immediately remove the controversial freshman lawmaker, above the two-thirds majority required to oust one of its own.

Embattled by revelations of lies about his past and a federal criminal indictment, Santos, 35, became only the sixth member to be expelled from the House. He was the first to be kicked out without having fought for the Confederacy or being convicted of a crime.As he walked out of the Capitol, surrounded by journalists, Santos said, "You know what? As unofficially already no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer a single question from you guys."The door on Santos' House office was closed, but the plaque bearing his name remained on Friday, shortly after the vote. A small bouquet of flowers lay on the floor outsid





