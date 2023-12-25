Reindeer Eyes Evolved to Spot Preferred Meal, Researchers Say

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer may have millions of carrots set out for him on Christmas Eve, but what about the rest of the year? Finding food in a cold, barren landscape is challenging, but researchers from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and the University of St Andrews in Scotland report that reindeer eyes may have evolved to allow them to easily spot their preferred meal.

It’s further evidence that while reindeer are famous for pulling Santa’s sleigh, it’s their vision that really sets them apart, says Nathaniel Dominy, a Dartmouth anthropology professor and co-author of a recent study published in the journal i-Perception. “They’ve been sort of obscure and unheralded in the annals of visual neuroscience, but they’re having their moment because they have a really fascinating visual system,” he said in an interview. Scientists have known for years that mirror-like tissue in reindeer eyes changes colour from a greenish gold in the summer to vivid blue in the winter, a process that is thought to amplify the low light of polar winte





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

COP28 Draft: World takes aim at fossil fuels, eyes net zero by 2050At the United Nations COP28 climate conference, a new draft language advocating for the world to gradually wean itself off of fossil fuels

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Analysts Say US Recession Not Coming, Companies Brace for SlowdownHeading into 2024, analysts say the US recession they'd been forecasting for two years isn't coming anymore. Everyone else, from companies to investors, is still bracing for a slowdown caused by tepid consumer demand. Dissonance between the habitually bullish investment bank analysts and the more circumspect money managers is not new. What's different this time is the level of prudence and caution from some top companies as they outline their plans for next year. Real money managers are in no doubt about which side to trust. After months of being wrong footed, sell-side analysts are a bit too bullish about growth prospects, Fed rate cuts and a consumption recovery, they say. "Take a grain of salt maybe to measuring the efficacy of some of these sell-side forecasts," says Patrick McDonough, a portfolio manager for PGIM Quantitative Solutions. "I would be a little bit more on the side of the companies

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli forces carry out strikes in Gaza as offensive continuesIsraeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza overnight and into Tuesday as they pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, even as global calls for a cease-fire left both Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

PML-N is offering MQM-P seat adjustment in upcoming electionsMove comes as Nawaz Sharif eyes a broader nationwide representation for his party

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Hanwha Ocean eyes submarine exports to Canada, Philippines, PolandHanwha Ocean eyes submarine exports to Canada, Philippines, Poland

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »