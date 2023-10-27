Reforming Health Sector: Health Minister Inaugurates MRI Machine At PIMS

Caretaker Federal Minister For Health Dr. Nadeem Jan has inaugurated the MRI machine at Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Health Minister said that Health Sector Reform is his top agenda and mission.Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the last four years and patients had to go to private hospitals for MRI.

