Referendum On Khalistan: Voting On Khalistan Today At Gurunanak Sikh Gurdwara In Canada

Voting on khalistan is taking place today in gurunanak sikh gurdwara of british columbia, canada, in which thousands of sikhs are expected to participate.Dr. Bakshish singh sindhu, head of the council of khalistan, while announcing the referendum, said that the killing of hardeep singh nagar has breathed new life into the khalistan movement.He further said that the sikhs of the world are outraged by the state murder of hardeep singh nagar.

Sikhs should get independence from India and establish their separate homeland Khalistan through referendum.He said that Indian Diplomats in Canada are against Sikhs.We will not let the blood of Hardeep Singh Nagar go in vain.

It should be noted that in the same Gurdwara on June 18, the Indian Government Officials shot and killed Hardeep Singh Najar with dozens of bullets.Another Indian Conspiracy Exposed: 5 Neelum Valley Men Feared Killed By In ... headtopics.com

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing exposed India as 'terror-supporting state': Khalistan leaderSikh community expects to cast historic number of votes in Khalistan Referendum on Sunday مزید پڑھ ⮕

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada sovereigntyThousands march, demand justice for Najar's murder, ahead of Khalistan referendum مزید پڑھ ⮕

Resurgent Australia lose two wickets for 200 against New ZealandThe 27th match of the World Cup will be played between Australia and New Zealand today. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bangladesh and Netherlands out to boost faltering campaignsBangladesh will meet in the World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata today (Saturday). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 28, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Decline in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Dollar rate in Pakistan today: 28 October 2023During past week, US Dollar saw an overall increase of Rs1.77 مزید پڑھ ⮕