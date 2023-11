Reese Witherspoon's billion-dollar book club success

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Dollar rate in Pakistan today: 28 October 2023During past week, US Dollar saw an overall increase of Rs1.77 مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO forge agreement amid fuel crisisPSO extending PIA's credit limit by an additional Rs5 billion مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 29, 2023In Karachi, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 28, 2023In Karachi, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕