Red card will be with me forever: Sam Cane

PARIS (AFP) – Distraught New Zealand captain Sam Cane said he "would have to live forever" with the red card he received in the 12-11 defeat to South Africa in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.

Cane had hoped to make history by skippering the All Blacks to a record fourth title – instead he became the first player to be sent off in the sport's showpiece. Head coach Ian Foster was similarly downcast, though extremely proud of how his side had taken it to the wire despite playing one man down for around 50 minutes.

"That's not sour grapes. There were two similar incidents one was a red, one was a yellow (for Kolisi).Foster, though, was fulsome in his praise of the forlorn-looking Cane sitting beside him. "It is a fantastic honour and a privilege and I think he's carried that magnificently well and I am incredibly proud of him. headtopics.com

"I'm feeling so much hurt, but I am so proud of the group the way they fought back and gave ourselves a shot of winning that game," he said."It is a fantastic group of men who care so much for playing for the All Blacks and making New Zealand proud.The final was the third successive match the Springboks had won by just a point, having beaten hosts France 29-28 in the quarter-finals then England 16-15 in the semi-final."They just know their game," he said.

