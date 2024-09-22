Quad Leaders Announce Expanded Security Steps in Asia-Pacific

CLAYMONT, Delaware – Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States expanded joint security steps in Asia's trade-rich waters as outgoing US President Joe Biden hosted counterparts from the Quad grouping established due to shared concerns about China .
The leaders also planned to expand an Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness launched two years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping has objected to the Quad grouping as an effort to encircle Beijing and ramp up conflict. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including territory claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. It also claims territories in the East China Sea contested by Japan and Taiwan. China also views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.
"But I think China's recent maritime aggression could be changing the equation for India and could be prompting India to become a bit more open to the idea of Quad security cooperation," she said.
