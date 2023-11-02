Qureshi’s health deteriorates in Adiala Jail, court allows to visit hospital

The Official Secret Act Court of Islamabad allowed the Adiala Jail administration to move Qureshi to the hospital for treatment. The jail administration had requested the Official Secret Act Court to grant them permission to get PTI leader treated at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS).Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently incarcerated in the Adiala Jail on judicial trial in the cipher case.

BOLNETWORK: PTI workers re-arrested after release from Adiala JailWorkers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were re-arrested by the Punjab police, right after getting released from the Adiala Jail.

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Adiala Jail | Imran Khan CipherLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: PTI’s Kamran Bangash sent to Tank Jail on 14-day judicial remandA local court of Tank on Wednesday sent PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

BOLNETWORK: Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Saudi ArabiaPakistan's Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, recently embarked on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: The Supreme Court Stops Accountability Courts from Issuing Final Verdict In NAB CasesThe Supreme Court has barred the accountability courts from issuing final judgments in trials that landed before them after the apex court annulled the amendments to the National Accountability Laws.

