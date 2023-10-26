Quinton de Kock shines in potential ODI farewell at World Cup

Quinton de Kock is setting the World Cup ablaze as the tournament's leading batter with 407 runs, including three centuries, from just five matches, heading into South Africa's game against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

De Kock's centuries, especially his stunning 174 against Bangladesh, have been instrumental in South Africa's victories, with scores of 100 and 109 leading the charge against Sri Lanka and Australia. With a stellar ODI career and having already retired from Test cricket, De Kock announced his exit from the one-day internationals after the 50-over World Cup in India.

A potential appearance in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States may still be on the horizon, but at 30 years of age, the conclusion of De Kock's international journey is approaching. headtopics.com

Quinton de Kock is a veteran of 54 Tests and almost three times as many ODIs as before the World Cup. His remarkable 150th ODI innings against Bangladesh, though, left him more tired than satisfied. Aiden Markram, filling in as South Africa's captain, hailed De Kock's cricketing prowess and his invaluable contributions off the field, praising his cricket intelligence and ability to assess conditions.Quinton de Kock's journey, marked by single-mindedness and determination, began as a 15-year-old debutant facing England's Stephen Harmison, Liam Plunkett, and Graham Onions without a thigh pad while playing for Gauteng against a touring Durham team.

De Kock's strong-willed nature was evident during the 2021 T20 World Cup when he refused to"take the knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, citing issues with Cricket South Africa's handling of the matter. headtopics.com

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

JP Duminy Praises De Kock for Three Centuries in Five ODI World Cup InningsSouth Africa's batting coach, JP Duminy, hailed Quinton de Kock's remarkable performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as a 'pretty special effort' مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: de Kock shines as Proteas posts a mammoth target of 383 for BangladeshAfter winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka crush defending champions EnglandSri Lanka put England on the brink of World Cup elimination with a resounding eight-wicket victory in the 25th match of ICC World Cup at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces injured Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squadThe International Cricket Council (ICC) has given approval for all-rounder Angelo Mathews to replace fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shakib accepts Bangladesh World Cup dream all but overShakib accepts Bangladesh World Cup dream all but over مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs Netherlands LiveICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs Netherlands Live | Match 24 مزید پڑھ ⮕