Qudsia Ali outfoxes social media trolls with style

What strategy can be more effective and beneficial to deal with mental stress than letting the haters go especially when you are a showbiz personality/

Famous TV actress Qudsia Ali has proved that she is best at letting things go when it comes to the hate-spreading trolls on social media. The lady has taken to her Instagram handle in order to share an attention-grabbing video of herself in which the showbiz personality is seen flaunting a black-colored contemporary fit paired with cute black glasses while dramatically yet fearlessly lip-syncing the lyrics of some song, hinting perfectly to ‘clever trollers.’Here are some lyrics, performed by the actress during the span of the video: “Just get your shit and go! Man you can’t catch a break like me it's like.

In the shared pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a revealing yellow body-hugging dress while she enjoyed and posed confidently on the rooftop of a restaurant located in Dubai.Moving on, the lady also shared a set of pictures of herself posing in front of a black background. headtopics.com

In the posted pictures, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ actress donned a deep-neck green bodycon dress which perfectly showcased her figure.Salim Karim’s golden tears for his golden girl

