Pavoletti's late heroics lead Cagliari to stunning Serie A victory

Hurkacz Advances to Swiss Indoors Final in Hard-Fought BattleHubert Hurkacz of Poland continued his impressive late-season form, securing a hard-fought victory over Ugo Humbert with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Wasteful Juve grab late win against Verona to top Serie AThey next travel to Fiorentina, who are fifth in the standings, on Nov 5 مزید پڑھ ⮕

Supreme Court to hear intra-court appeal against NAB laws verdict next weekChief Justice Faez Isa will lead a five-member bench مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan beat New Zealand to top Sultan of Johor Cup tablePakistan's national hockey team, known as the 'Men in Green,' secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Australia on course for semi-finals after tense victory over New ZealandTravis Head's blazing century outshone Rachin Ravindra's valiant 116, guiding Australia to a thrilling five-run victory over New Zealand in the 27th match of the ICC World Cup at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shoaib Akhtar’s Thoughts on Pakistan vs. South Africa MatchFormer speedster Shoaib Akhtar praised the national cricket team for their composure during South Africa's thrilling victory مزید پڑھ ⮕