Patralekhaa: Rajkummar Rao İlk Bakışta Bana 'Creepy' Gelmişti

Popular Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ’s lovely wife Patralekhaa has lately exposed a profound reaction of herself which she offered during her very first interaction with husband. Saying humorously: “I just found him very creepy at first.”

Recently, Patralekhaa spoke about meeting Rajkummar Rao and how they fell in love. She remembered having watched his first film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka, after which she got a call from one of her friends, who was studying at FTII. According to the actress, the friend wanted her to do a music video with Rajkummar. She said: “I had just seen LSD. His first film.

Patralekhaa added that she made her sister sit between her and Rajkummar, leading to them starting to chat. She felt uncomfortable because he was the 'creepy guy' from that movie, so she kept pinching her sister, urging her not to talk to him. In her words: 'I have done these couple of ads'. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, 'I wanna marry this girl'.

On her meeting with Raj for the first day, Patralekha took her sister with her. She said that the journey from Mumbai to Pune was quite long and a bit awkward. Raj asked her what she did, to which she replied that she had done a couple of ads. At that moment, she noticed a shift in his demeanor, and as the story goes, he had seen that ad and expressed that he wants to marry Patralekhaa. She continued: 'I have done these couple of ads'.

Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa Bollywood Aşk Hikayesi İlk Görüşme

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israeli soldiers fatally shot an American woman at a West Bank protest, witnesses sayOn Thursday, Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian girl, Bana Laboom,

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth to marry in 400-year-old temple in WanaparthyBollywood lovebirds Aditi Roy Hydari and Sidharth are all set to tie the knot and the venue for their joyous occasion has been dec...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s first hand-in-hand attendance as husband and wifeNewlywed Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been spotted radiating immense comfort, joy, and simplicity while mar...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Lovebirds Aditi Roy Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in a traditional ceremonyBollywood’s lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple i...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Hong Kong’da Protesto T-Shirt Giymesi Sedition Suçuyla Yargılanan Adam Cezalandı27 yaşındaki Chu Kai-pong, Hong Kong'un yeni ulusal güvenlik yasasını ihlal ettiği iddia edilen bir protesto tişörtü giydiği için sedisyon suçuyla yargılandı ve hapis cezasına çarptırıldı. Bu durum, şehrin yeni kanun altında verilmiş ilk hüküm oldu.

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Van Gogh'ın Sunflower Serisi Birlikte GösterilecekBir yüzyıl sonra, Vincent van Gogh'un 'Güneş Çiçekleri' serisinden üç eseri ilk kez yan yana sergileniyor. Londra'daki Büyük Britanya Ulusal Galerisi, Van Gogh'ın Fransa'da geçirdiği dönemdeki çalışmalarına odaklanan 'Van Gogh: Şairler ve Aşıklar' adlı büyük bir sergi düzenliyor.

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »