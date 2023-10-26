Parvez Elahi remanded in ACE custody in illegal recruitments case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has been handed in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on two-day physical remand in illegal recruitments case.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid announced the reserved verdict on Thursday. The court accepted the ACE petition seeking physical remand of the PTI president. The Lahore ACE on Wednesday requisitioned an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for transitory remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab president.

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while granting one-day transitory remand, gave Parvez Elahi in Lahore ACE custody.Petrol prices likely to be increased by Rs2.43 per litreBugti says deportation drive doesn't target ethnic Afghans, rules out deadline extension headtopics.com

Parvez Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custodyFormer Punjab CM Parvez Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custody مزید پڑھ ⮕

Parvez Elahi placed in ACE custody againFormer Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday placed under the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Elahi's appeal put off against nullification of dismissal in corruption caseOn the next hearing, court summons Punjab advocate general for assistance مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz trying to become 'Nelson Mandela', says ElahiNawaz trying to become ‘Nelson Mandela’, says Elahi مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: Six days left for illegal foreign residents to leave PakistanOnly six days left for all illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan. Evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable. Illegal residents residing in Pakistan will not be given any concession by the law enforcement agencies after October 31. Final decision not to provide even one more day's respite to illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Moonis Elahi Slams Mohsin Naqvi“Caretaker Mohsin Naqvi thinks this will help him win favor from Nawaz Sharif later,” says Moonis مزید پڑھ ⮕