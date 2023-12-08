Parliamentarians Criticise UK Government for Failing to Address Anti-Muslim Hatred

Parliamentarians from various political parties, including the ruling Conservatives, have harshly criticised the government for failing to address rising anti-Muslim hatred and ways to tackle such crimes. In the opening of a parliamentary debate on Thursday, Labour MP Naz Shah said several members of parliament have repeatedly requested a debate on the issue for the past several years, but the calls “have fallen on deaf ears” by the government.

“I assure all those listening to this debate who might not really understand the issue that when Muslim communities speak up on the issue of Islamophobia, we are not looking for preferential treatment. In fact, quite the opposite. We are asking for equal treatment, free of discrimination, injustice and hatred,” Shah stressed. During the debate, the government was represented by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Felicity Buchan, who insisted that “this government will always stand up for British Muslims.” “British Muslims are an integral part of our proudly plural, multi-faith (and) multi-ethnic United Kingdo





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Japan and UK ministers discuss deeper security ties on the sidelines of G7 meetingJapan and UK ministers discuss deeper security ties on the sidelines of G7 meeting

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Nawaz Sharif has always served masses with 'verve', says ShehbazPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asserted that the former prime minister had always served the masses with the “verve”.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV - 🏆 22. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Nawaz Sharif, stalwarts discuss South Punjab’s political landscapePakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and the party stalwarts exchanged views on the political landscape of South Punjab.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV - 🏆 22. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Nawaz Sharif condoles with Rana Maqbool’s sonsPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of the late party stalwart, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, and offered his condolences to the sons.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV - 🏆 22. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

WhatsApp now lets you hide your IP address during callsThe newest WhatsApp update for Android and iOS enables the concealment of your IP address during calls. This feature, operating through

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Change of guards ceremony held as nation observes 146th birth anniversary of Allama IqbalThe federal government has announced November 9 as a public holiday.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »