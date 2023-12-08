Parliamentarians Criticise UK Government for Failing to Address Anti-Muslim Hatred

Parliamentarians from various political parties, including the ruling Conservatives, have harshly criticised the government for failing to address rising anti-Muslim hatred and ways to tackle such crimes. In the opening of a parliamentary debate on Thursday, Labour MP Naz Shah said several members of parliament have repeatedly requested a debate on the issue for the past several years, but the calls “have fallen on deaf ears” by the government.
“I assure all those listening to this debate who might not really understand the issue that when Muslim communities speak up on the issue of Islamophobia, we are not looking for preferential treatment. In fact, quite the opposite. We are asking for equal treatment, free of discrimination, injustice and hatred,” Shah stressed. During the debate, the government was represented by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Felicity Buchan, who insisted that “this government will always stand up for British Muslims.” “British Muslims are an integral part of our proudly plural, multi-faith (and) multi-ethnic United Kingdo
