Palestine-Israel war: Israel pounds Gaza as red cross warns of 'intolerable' suffering

The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's relentless bombardments, half of them children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that the situation in Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the "nightmare" of bloodshed. Guterres on a visit to Nepal's capital Kathmandu said he regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,"

All communications and phone networks were cut across Gaza late Friday, sparking alarm as the Palestinian red crescent warned emergency calls were not getting through. Israel's bombardment has displaced more than 1.4 million people inside the crowded territory, according to the UN, even as supplies of food, water and power to Gaza have been almost completely cut off. headtopics.com

In another development the Hamas said it was ready to release the hostages if Israel freed all the Palestinians held in its prisons. President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, voiced shock at the "intolerable level of human suffering", urging all sides to de-escalate the conflict.

She said it is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza amid the massive bombardments, and with a military siege in place there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible.UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk meanwhile warned thousands more civilians could die if Israel presses a major ground offensive. headtopics.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the west as "the main culprit" behind the bloodshed.

