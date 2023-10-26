Pak-US health cooperation to be reinforced, says ambassador Blome

ISLAMABAD (APP) - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday said that exemplary cooperation in the health sector between the two countries would be further strengthened.

Ambassador Blome, who was accompanied by USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri, affirmed his country’s commitment to support Pakistan’s health sector in diverse areas, including nutrition, maternal and newborn health, control of infectious diseases and family planning.

Dr Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude for the US government’s support in the health sector. “This support has been robust, uninterrupted and purpose driven,” he said, mentioning the continued support of US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centers for Disease Control. headtopics.com

The minister shared the purpose and intent of Pakistan hosting the first Global Health Security Summit. The agenda, he said, was for the world to be prepared before a pandemic struck. Representatives of countries from all continents of the world were being invited to the summit, he added.

“I believe that diseases have no borders nor do viruses discriminate between races and nationalities hence the need to forge a unified stand against them.” He said that health was the best interface between public and state hence contributing immensely to strengthening the bond between the society and the state. headtopics.com

“We are currently revamping 430 basic health units with the support of the WHO (World Health Organisation) in the first phase.”Both sides discussed at length the cooperation in fighting malnutrition in Pakistan.

The US ambassador showed keen interest in the area and affirmed commitment to the cause emphasising a targeted approach to malnutrition.

