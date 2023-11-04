Pakpattan police arrest gang involved in theft

The operation was initiated by Pakpattan police.Advertisement In this regard, the Pakpattan police said that goods worth Rs 85 million were recovered from the arrested gangs. The District Police Office (DPO) Pakpattan claims that the arrested accused were wanted by the police in serious cases. However, the police handed over six cars, seven rickshaws, and 72 motorcycles to their owners due to the successful operation in the area.Also ReadThey used to steal from the OLX app.

Arrest is possible due...Earlier, a six-member gang was arrested looting people through an online application in the city of Jinnah on Tuesday.According to details, the Sarjani Town Police in Karachi, acting on the secret information, arrested the gang that committed hundreds of robberies through an online and buying application. Moreover, SSP West SSP West Mehzur Ali said that the leader of the most wanted group, Ehtesham alias Asif Don Burger, is also included

BOLNETWORK: FIA commercial baking circle Peshawar arrest three involved in hawala-hundiThe FIA Commercial Baking Circle of Peshawar arrested three suspects involved in hawala-hundi and illegal exchange of currency from Mardan and Kohat.

BOLNETWORK: 25 more illegal immigrants rounded up in Karachi’s Sohrab GothKARACHI: Police on Friday arrest 25 more illegal immigrants during a search operation from Sugarcane Market in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area, Bol News reported.

SAMAATV: GB's 76th celebration culminates with Scouts' polo victoryThe GB Scouts emerged victorious over the GB Police team in the final in a thrilling culmination to the GB polo tournament.

BOLNETWORK: PM Kakar strongly condemns terrorist attack in D I KhanISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned terrorist attack near a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan.

PTVNEWSOFFİCİAL: Dera Ismail Khan Blast: Six Dead, 21 Injured In Dera-Tank Bus Stand BlastSix people martyred and another 21 injured in a blast near a police patrol party in Dera Ismail Khan. The blast occurred at Dera-Taank Bus stop. The rescue 1122 team rushed the site The injured including a traffic police cop were shifted to hospital. Caretaker Provincial Informatioin Minister Jamal Shah confirmed the death toll in the blast.

SAMAATV: Social Media Sensation Urfi Javed Arrested for Bold Clothes? The Truth RevealedSocial media sensation and fashion icon Urfi Javed was recently arrested at a Mumbai cafe for her choice of attire. In a video that went viral, police officers approached Uorfi and informed her that she was being taken into custody due to her revealing outfit. However, Mumbai police later clarified that they had not actually arrested her.

