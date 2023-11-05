Pakistan Hükümeti, Çocuk Kayıt Sertifikalarını Zorunlu Hale Getiriyor

Pakistani hükümeti, temel hizmetlere erişimi iyileştirmek ve çocuk kayıt sürecini kolaylaştırmak amacıyla, 18 yaşın altındaki bireyler için Çocuk Kayıt Sertifikalarını (CRC), yaygın olarak B-formları olarak bilinen, zorunlu bir belge haline getirdi. Bu adım, tüm çocukların çeşitli hükümet ve özel hizmetlere erişim için önemli olan uygun kimliklere sahip olmasını sağlamayı amaçlamaktadır.

:

BOLNETWORK: Latest Price of KIA Sportage in PakistanKIA Pakistan has once again slashed car prices in Pakistan, providing much-needed relief to car buyers.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Discover fascinating facts about Askole, the last village in PakistanAskole, ASkoli, Askole is the last village of Pakistan, as it is the last human settlement on the side of the highest peak of Pakistan K2.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

PTVNEWSOFFİCİAL: Pakistan Air Force thwarts terrorist attack in MianwaliPrime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar praises the Pakistan Air Force for stopping a terrorist attack in Mianwali and condemns the attack on Pakistan Army convoy in Gwadar.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 282.35 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 282.45 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos relocating from Seattle to MiamiLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »