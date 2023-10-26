Pakistan plans to host conference on transport connectivity for regional prosperity this year: FM

Bishkek , Kyrgyzstan (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said Pakistan was planning to host conference on transport connectivity for regional prosperity this year.

As a succeeding chair of the SCO, he vowed Pakistan will continue to support the existing mechanisms and welcome new initiatives. Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan is committed to Shanghai spirit that stands for mutual trust and respect for shared prosperity and development.

The Foreign Minister said SCO represents the collective voice and aspirations of forty percent of the global population. He said as leaders of SCO, it is our fundamental responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of our people for durable and sustainable peace, security and development. headtopics.com

The foreign minister said Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of education and poverty alleviation. Commenting on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said it is a force multiplier for regional connectivity. He said CPEC does not only connect Pakistan with its neighbour China, but it also offers all SCO member states a chance to invest in our shared future and regional economic integration.

The Foreign Minister warned that all SCO member states face challenges related to poverty and food security and these challenges can be overcome through common efforts learning from each other's experiences. headtopics.com

He said sustainable economic development cannot be guaranteed without durable peace and security in Afghanistan. He said the SCO can play important role in this regard.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

FM meets SCO Secy General: discusses connectivity, poverty alleviation, energyForeign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and discussed areas of critical and practical cooperation, including connectivity, poverty alleviation, energy and others. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to shanghai spirit for regional development and a shared future. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SCO Council Of Heads Of Govt Meet In Bishkek, As Chair Pakistan To Enhance Connectivity, Youth Empowerment: FMForeign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said Pakistan during its SCO Chair Of Council Of The Heads Of Government will accord top priority to fostering cooperation and enhancing connectivity, youth empowerment and boosting investment in mining, minerals, agriculture, energy, climate change and information technology sectors. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SCO members can invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy, IT sectors: FM JilaniISLAMAAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy and IT sectors, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

FM to represent Pakistan at SCO meeting of Council of Heads in Bishkek todayPakistan will assume the Chair of Council of Heads of Government Shanghai Cooperation Organization. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Telenor CEO eyes strategic solution for Pakistan business by year-endLists merger, sale or continuation as available options مزید پڑھ ⮕

TLP gets clean chit in Faizabad dharna review, foreign funding caseElection Commission of Pakistan gives a clean chit to Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in Faizabad dharna review and foreign funding cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕