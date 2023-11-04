Pakistanis in Canada can easily renew their passports online

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, a department of Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, is the authority responsible for issuing and renewingIf your passport has less than 12 months of validity left, you can still apply for renewal, whether you are in Pakistan or living overseas. This renewal can grant you a passport with a validity of 5 or 10 years.For Pakistanis in Canada, the process for renewing your passport is straightforward.

You can apply online through the official website (). This online facility is available for both inland and overseas citizens, making the renewal process more accessible. In Australia and the UK, Pakistani citizens can visit their nearest embassy or consulate for passport renewal services.When applying for passport renewal online, you will need to provide the following documents:Color-scanned copies of your valid CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) or NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) on both sidescolor-scanned copies of your existing passport, including the first two pages and one random page requested by the system.A color-scanned copy of any valid visa, Aqama (residence permit), asylum card, or other nationality passport, if applicableBy following these simple steps and providing the required documents, you can ensure a hassle-free passport renewal proces

:

