Pakistan Railways introduces cutting-edge digital anti-fog system

In a move to combat the persistent challenge of fog-related train delays, Pakistan Railways has joined forces with the University of Engineering Taxila to introduce a cutting-edge 'Digital Railway Driving System.'

This groundbreaking technology aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations during adverse weather conditions, particularly in the presence of dense smog and fog. The system, aptly named the 'Train Driver Assistant System,' is set to revolutionize the way trains navigate through foggy landscapes. It promises not only to avert potential accidents but also to facilitate smooth rail travel when visibility is severely compromised.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, this innovative solution will offer train drivers a clear view of the tracks up to an impressive distance of 700 meters. The grand inauguration of the Train Driver Assistant System was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways, Shahid Aziz, and Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul. The event marked a significant step forward in Pakistan's railway infrastructure and safety measures.

This comprehensive approach to train management promises to reduce the risk of accidents significantly. Initially, the installation of the anti-fog device is planned for four engines. However, Pakistan Railways has outlined a strategic expansion plan, with the ultimate goal of equipping all trains with this life-saving technology in the coming year.

CEO Railways Shahid Aziz expressed his optimism about the positive impact of the Train Driver Assistant System on railway operations during foggy conditions.

