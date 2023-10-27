Pakistan Steel Mills in Crisis | Privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsRussian President Warn Israel to Stop War | Israel – Palestine Conflct | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictChairman PTI Chapter Closed? | BOL News Headlines At...

No one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation listOfficials say accumulated losses of now-defunct industrial unit have reached Rs206bn مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA Privatization: Total Loss Of Nat'l Flag Carrier Reaches Rs. 712.8 BillionPrivatization of Pakistan International Airlines is inevitable. Pakistan's economy is currently suffering due to three state owned enterprises in Pakistan. Pakistan International Airlines is listed on the top of loss-making entities. As of June 2023, PIA's total loss has reached Rs 712.8 billion. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP allots ‘eagle’ symbol to Istehkam-e-Pakistan PartyThe Election Commission of Pakistan delivered the reserved decision of allotting the ‘Eagle’ symbol to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). مزید پڑھ ⮕

TLP gets clean chit in Faizabad dharna review, foreign funding caseElection Commission of Pakistan gives a clean chit to Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in Faizabad dharna review and foreign funding cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IPP prepares chargesheet against PML-N, previous govtThe Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday prepared a chargesheet against the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and previous government for the party workers’ convention. مزید پڑھ ⮕