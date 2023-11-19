Pakistan urges UN to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza

Pakistan, on behalf of a group of 17 countries, called on the United Nations to urgently establish a mechanism to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and promote a peaceful solution to the Middle East conflict. Ambassador Munir Akram stated that the people of Gaza are looking up to the UN for help.





