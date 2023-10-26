Pakistani paraolympian wins gold at 4th Para-Asian Games in China

Hangzhou, China (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday won gold in discus throw event at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has extended his felicitations to the Pakistani paraolympian and said his dedication, resilience, and remarkable achievement inspired all.

A moment of immense pride for the whole nation, as Haider Ali, a Pakistani paraolympian, secures the Gold in Discus throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China! Your dedication, resilience, and this remarkable achievement inspires us all. Congratulations, Haider Ali!PIA in a quagmire with flight operations in complete disorderNo one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

4th Para-Asian Games In Hangzhou, China: PM Felicitates Paraolympian Haider For Winning Gold In Discus ThrowCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has felicitated Pakistan's Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Discus Throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAR into PKR rate today - Oct 26, 2023 - Lates rate todayUAE Dirham decreases steadily against Pakistani Rupee مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pressure rising on Pakistan ahead of South Africa contest in ChennaiPakistan have shown glimpses of their best so far with two wins from five matches مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 26, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Uptrend in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in KuwaitOn October 25, 2023, there was a notable surge in the gold price in Kuwait, with an increase of KWD 517.820 per ounce. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Remit now: Pakistani Rupee gains ground against Saudi RiyalGold prices per tola hit new record in domestic market مزید پڑھ ⮕