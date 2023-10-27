Pakistan thwarts Indian incursion attempt along working boundary in Sialkot

The situation intensified when Indian forces made an audacious attempt to breach the Pakistani border, utilizing quadcopter drones to apparently surveil the activities of security personnel stationed along the Working Boundary.

Pakistan's security forces acted decisively, preventing the Indian incursion and prompting the Indian side to resort to unprovoked firing at Pakistani checkposts. The Indian forces had initially violated the ceasefire by attempting to launch a quadcopter drone into Pakistani territory, which was promptly thwarted by vigilant Pakistani forces.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar

