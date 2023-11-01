Pakistan to continue to support oppressed Palestinians: foreign minister

Winding up the debate on a motion about the ongoing Israeli aggressive actions and atrocities against innocent Palestinians, the minister demanded an immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian territory and a cessation of human rights violations.

The minister also sought to recognise Palestine as an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He said that “it is our religious and national duty to support the Palestinian people against the brutal Israeli occupation”. “We should all show solidarity towards the oppressed people of Palestine.”

The minister said Gaza had been under the occupation of Israel for the past 17 years and the Palestinian people had been facing an unprecedented terror wave since October 7. “Thousands of children and women have been martyred in Gaza in these Israeli attacks.”

Quoting United Nation’s statistics, Jilani said that about 8,500 Palestinians, including 3500 children, had embraced martyrdom in these Israeli attacks so far. Similarly, he added, at least 180,000 houses and 222 schools had been destroyed.

The minister said 35 health clinics and hospitals had also been attacked by Israel. He said that the UN had compared Gaza to a “graveyard” due to the substantial loss of lives. “Now, Israel has also expanded its attacks beyond Gaza to West Bank,” Jilani observed, adding that Israel’s actions had not only disregarded international principles but also openly breached all international and human rights laws.

