Pakistan Army's transformational initiatives for Gwadar

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada’s sovereignty

Sialkot border: Pakistan Army neutralize Indian quadcopter drone; injure several BSF personnel'Pakistan Army possesses the capability to respond effectively' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies expose another Indian false flag operationPakistan’s intelligence agencies have exposed the script of yet another false flag operation planned by the Indian Army. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against herLAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader and former provincial minister Yasmeen Rashid challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO reach agreement to resume flight operation at earliestThe Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached an agreement to cater the issue of halted flight operation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕