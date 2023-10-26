Pakistan face dominant South Africa in must-win World Cup clash today

CHENNAI (Web Desk) - Underperforming Pakistan will take on free-scoring South Africa in a must-win Cricket World Cup clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today (Friday).

Pakistan have shown glimpses of their best so far with two wins from five matches, but have yet to have all aspects of their game peaking at once. That loss was a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands and it is no coincidence that was the only time that the Proteas' strong batting order didn't click.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be key factors with the ball for Pakistan and the pair must claim early wickets while the ball is swinging or yet another high-scoring encounter will be likely. "If you have belief, miracles happen," said Shadab, the deputy to skipper Babar Azam. "We have not played like we were playing before the World Cup but from tomorrow we have to start a winning streak," he said

The time is now for Babar, who must rise to the occasion and help keep his side in the hunt for a semi-final berth with a big score against South Africa's well-balanced bowling line-up.

