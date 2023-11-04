Pakistan Air Force thwarts terrorist attack in Mianwali

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. In a tweet, Prime Minister said any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. He said the nation stands with their valiant soldiers and we salute their courage and resolve. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also condemned the attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in Gwadar.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Security Forces' efficient response: terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali foiledCombing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell. ISPR in a statement said, the successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Terrorist attacks: Alvi strongly condemns Gwadar, Mianwali attacksPresident Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in Gwadar. In a statement, he said terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and efforts will continue for their complete elimination. He said we stand by the armed forces to completely eliminate the scourge of terrorism. He paid tributes to the martyrs.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Gwadar Terrorist Attack: PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Strongly Condemns Terrorist AttackFourteen soldiers martyred as two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district were ambushed by the terrorists. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the incident and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of fourteen soldiers.

