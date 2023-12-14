Pakistan's Caretaker PM reiterates support for Kashmiri people

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir in their rightful struggle against Indian subjugation. Speaking at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad this evening, he expressed all-out solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir facing significant injustices.

The Prime Minister criticized the Indian Supreme Court’s politically-motivated decision, affirming the Indian Government’s unlawful measures of August 5, 2019. He emphasized that India, instead of being labeled the world’s largest democracy, should be recognized as the world’s largest hypocrisy. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar underscored that the Indian Government’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, endorsed by the Indian Supreme Court, blatantly violate international provision





