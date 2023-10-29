Pakistan calls on world to exert pressure on Israel to respect UN resolutions

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Israel turned lights off and cut all communication in Gaza as death toll rises.

He further stressed not to lose sight of the plight of innocent Palestinians in the hour of darkness. On October 28, Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), had strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

While addressing the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s delegate Munir Akram had said that the Israeli forces were attacking innocent Palestinian citizens and are not only bombing residential buildings but also hospitals.The delegate of Pakistan had placed further emphasis on international entities to start the delivery of aid to the Palestinians as soon as possible. headtopics.com

The Pakistani diplomat had added that Israeli forces’ attacks on innocent Palestinians are war crimes and that Israel was severely violating the rights of Palestinians, which was a clear violation of international law.

