Pakistan Army Chief discusses bilateral interests and security issues during US visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir who is on an official visit to the US, discussed matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS General Syed Asim Munir called on Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defence, General (R) Llyod J.

Austin, Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser, Jonathan Finer and US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q Brown. Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests. During the meetings with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagement





