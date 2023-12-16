Pakistan Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Protection for Palestinians

Pakistan, on behalf of a group of 14 countries, called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the need for an international mechanism to protect Palestinian civilians from Israel's bombing. They also emphasized the importance of peacefully resolving the Middle East conflict. Ambassador Munir Akram stated that the Israeli killing machine must be stopped and called for the establishment of an accountability mechanism and a special tribunal to investigate Israel's crimes.

The UN General Assembly has already adopted a resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza





