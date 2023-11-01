Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundred

They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, and chased down the victory target with 17.3 overs to spare in a major boost to their net run-rate, which could come in handy when separating teams level on points.

“The situation we were in at that moment, we were looking to chase it in 28-29 overs,” the 33-year-old, whose form and knee injury kept him out Pakistan’s first five matches, told reporters. Pakistan are currently fifth in the table, level on six points with Afghanistan, who have played one game fewer, while Bangladesh became the first team to bow out of the tournament.

Fakhar said the mood was upbeat in the dressing room despite the uncertainty around the 1992 champions making the last four in the showpiece 50-overs tournament.

:

SAMAATV: Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against BangladeshPakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz traps Abdullah Shafique as Babar joins FakharDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz dashes Fakhar Zaman's hopes of scoring tonDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.6 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕