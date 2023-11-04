Pakistan wins toss, choose field against New Zealand Today is a must-win game for both teams. M. Chinnaswamay Stadium, Bengaluru. After winning the toss, the Men in Green decided to field first against the Kiwis in the must-win match. Pakistan dived into the match with an all-pace attack while the opposing team with an all-spin attack. The opening pair Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra stood for 68 runs before Hasan Ali dismissed Conway after he scored 35 runs from 39 balls.
Ravindra amassed 108 runs from 94 balls which included 15 fours and one six. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer as he accumulated 515 runs from 8 innings. He has scored 3 centuries so far. Williamson, after returning from injury, scored 95 runs off just 79 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 2 sixes. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been the most economical bowler as he gave away 60 runs in 10 overs and took 3 wickets. It is pertinent to highlight that if Pakistan chases down this target, this will be a record chase for any tea in the history of the World Cups. Previously, the Men in Green chased the target of 345 against Sri Lanka, which was marked as the highest target chased in World Cup history. Pakistan won that match by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Rizwan dedicates historic win against Sri Lanka to Gaza amidst dire situatio
