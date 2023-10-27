Pakistan nationals to pay new Bahrain ID card fees

body responsible for issuing Bahrain ID cards to both citizens and foreign residents, including those from Pakistan.come with a standard validity period of 5 years from the date of issuance. However, for individuals aged 70 and above, the validity extends to 10 years.

It’s worth noting that the expiration date of the Bahrain ID card is independent of the expiration dates of other documents like passports and driver’s licenses, each having its own distinct timeline.

The first issuance of the ID card for those holding a work permit issued before the implementation of the new domestic worker permit system: BD 10 First issuance of the ID card for those with a work permit issued under the new domestic worker permit system: Free of charge headtopics.com

Renewal or replacement of a lost ID card (if both the sponsor and the work permit are changed): Free of chargeRenewal or replacement of a lost ID card (if neither the sponsor nor the work permit are changed): BD 10Renewal of an identity card: BD 10Additionally, the iGA provides a Fast-Track service for individuals in urgent need of a Bahrain ID card. In such cases, an additional fee of BD 10 is levied in addition to the regular charges.

