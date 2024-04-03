Pakistani stars engage in banter on social media

The banter between Pakistani stars Hiba Qadir and Arsalan Naseer is causing a stir on social media, with their witty back-and-forth capturing the spotlight. The lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Arsalan from the set, in which he can be seen getting ready and putting on makeup for the shoot of their upcoming drama serial ‘Radd’.

In the story she posted, Hiba inquired the actor about his contouring preference, to which he humorously responded that he desired a jawline contour that would make her envious and playfully imitated her's recording style. The 'Chupke Chupke' actor then reposted the actress' story on his own account and issued a direct warning to her by saying: This war suggests that Arsalan is prepared to retaliate by revealing hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdotes and clips of Hiba

